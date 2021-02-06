JOB GRADE “K”/ CASB 9 (6 POST),
Salary: ksh. 38,270 x 1,470- 39,740 x 1,520- 41,260 x 1,710- 42,970 x 1,920- 44,890 x 2,000- 46,890 x 2,110 – 49,000 x 2,170 – 51,170 p.m,
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities will entail:
- Taking charge of Committees and arranging their Business;
- Taking minutes and writing reports of the Assembly Committees;
- Assisting in drafting of Bills and motions;
- Advising Committee Chairs on procedural issues;
- Searching for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or persons;
- Monitoring of House proceedings;
- Advising the Speaker and Members on the rules, practices and precedents of the Assembly;
- Preparing draft procedural rulings based on practice and precedents for approval by the Speaker;
- Keeping accurate records of the House votes and proceedings, motions, scripts and written procedure required for conduct of house business;
- Providing procedural and administrative support and maintaining committee records; and
- Providing logistics for the committees.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:
- Served in the grade of Second Clerk Assistant or in comparable position for minimum period of three (3) years;
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business Administration, Education, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Certificate in computer application skills; and Shown merit and ability as demonstrated in work performance
Important Information To All Applicants
All applications should contain the following attachments: –
- Copy of National Identity Card or Passport
- Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, testimonials, professional registrations.
- Copies of current statutory clearances: KRA, HELB, EACC and D.C.I.
How To Apply
All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealedenvelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:
The Secretary,
Trans Nzoia County Assembly Service Board
P.O. Box 4221, 30200
Kitale
All applications should reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board of Trans-Nzoia at County Assembly building on or before 22nd February 2021 before 1700hrs.
NOTE: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.