Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is set to expel more senators and MPs, just a day after six nominated senators were kicked out for allegedly violating the party’s constitution.

The expelled nominated senators include Isaac Mwaura, Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Millicent Omanga, Prengei Victor and Iman Falhada Dekow.

This comes even as Jubilee is set to hold a Senate Parliamentary Group meeting to discuss the Senate business.

According to reports, Jubilee is likely to announce more changes in the senate leadership, with Majority Whip and Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, likely to lose his role in the Senate.

Kang’ata had in early January released a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning him that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would fail in Mt Kenya because it was not popular among the residents. The letter elicited mixed reactions from BBI proponents and critics forcing Kenyatta to respond.

However, the fiery Uhuru warned that he would act to quell any revolt in his party and also face off any politician who would oppose BBI.

Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, confirmed the Jubilee PG meeting, saying the party would expel any member dubbed a rebel and who would undermine the party’s authority and constitution.

