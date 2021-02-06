JOB GRADE “K”/ CASB 9 (6 POST),

Salary: ksh. 38,270 x 1,470- 39,740 x 1,520- 41,260 x 1,710- 42,970 x 1,920- 44,890 x 2,000- 46,890 x 2,110 – 49,000 x 2,170 – 51,170 p.m,

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail:

Taking charge of Committees and arranging their Business;

Taking minutes and writing reports of the Assembly Committees;

Assisting in drafting of Bills and motions;

Advising Committee Chairs on procedural issues;

Searching for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or persons;

Monitoring of House proceedings;

Advising the Speaker and Members on the rules, practices and precedents of the Assembly;

Preparing draft procedural rulings based on practice and precedents for approval by the Speaker;

Keeping accurate records of the House votes and proceedings, motions, scripts and written procedure required for conduct of house business;

Providing procedural and administrative support and maintaining committee records; and

Providing logistics for the committees.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

Served in the grade of Second Clerk Assistant or in comparable position for minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business Administration, Education, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer application skills; and Shown merit and ability as demonstrated in work performance

Important Information To All Applicants

All applications should contain the following attachments: –

Copy of National Identity Card or Passport

Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, testimonials, professional registrations.

Copies of current statutory clearances: KRA, HELB, EACC and D.C.I.

How To Apply

All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealedenvelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Trans Nzoia County Assembly Service Board

P.O. Box 4221, 30200

Kitale

All applications should reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board of Trans-Nzoia at County Assembly building on or before 22nd February 2021 before 1700hrs.

NOTE: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.