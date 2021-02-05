JOB GRADE “J”/CASB 10 (5 POSTS),
Salary: ksh. 31,270 x 1,300- 32,570 x 1,380- 33,950 x 1,390- 35,340 x 1,460 – 36,800 x 1,470- 38,270 x 1,470- 39,740 x 1,520- 41,260 p.m,
This is the entry and training grade for this cadre.
Responsibilities
- Taking charge of Committees and arranging their Business;
- Taking minutes and writing reports of the Assembly Committees;
- Assisting in drafting of Bills and motions;
- Advising Committee Chairs on procedural issues;
- Taking votes and proceedings;
- Searching for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or persons;
- Monitoring of House proceedings;
- Providing procedural and administrative support and maintaining committee records; and
- Providing logistics for the committees.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business Administration, Education, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and
- Certificate in computer application skills.
Important Information To All Applicants
All applications should contain the following attachments: –
- Copy of National Identity Card or Passport
- Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, testimonials, professional registrations.
- Copies of current statutory clearances: KRA, HELB, EACC and D.C.I.
How To Apply
All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealedenvelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:
The Secretary,
Trans Nzoia County Assembly Service Board
P.O. Box 4221, 30200
Kitale
All applications should reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board of Trans-Nzoia at County Assembly building on or before 22nd February 2021 before 1700hrs.
NOTE: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.