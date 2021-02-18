Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Diamond Platnumz’s ex-lover, Zari Hassan, unveiled her boyfriend a few days before Valentine’s Day and confirmed that she is off the market.

The mother of 5, who exchanges men like clothes, is dating a tall, dark and handsome man after breaking up with another man who was known as King Bae.

After Zari Hassan parted ways with King Bae, she said that she is not looking forward to getting married again.

This means that her current lover is just a ‘toy boy’ to satisfy her needs.

Today, the retired socialite sparked online reactions after she posted a romantic photo with her new man.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST