Detectives have arrested 4 Kenyans who allegedly stole Ksh 15 Million from a Chinese national's house on Thursday night.

The Chinese man who is identified as, Mr Wang Daoli, left his house help and driver in his residence at around 6.30 pm on Thursday and returned at around 10:30 pm after celebrating China’s New Year with friends.

Upon his return, he found the safe where he had kept the money missing.

Detectives at Langata police station arrested the house help, driver, gateman and supervisor to help in the investigations.

