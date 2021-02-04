JOB TITLE: FARM HAND (4 positions)

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

PACKAGE: Ksh 12,000/- + Free accommodation

Responsibilities

  • Assist in chicken rearing activities including; hatching, feeding, cleaning e.t.c
  • Assist in cultivation of horticultural crops
  • Cultivate soil, sow crops and control weeds by slashing, rotary hoeing or chemical spraying
  • Plant ground crops between rows of trees and bushes to control weeds and soil temperatures
  • Take part in harvesting operations which may involve the use of tractors, harvesters, forklifts and hand tools
  • Maintain and repair farm buildings, bores, fences, machinery, troughs, windmills and other equipment
  • Perform other duties as instructed by management.

Qualifications

  • KCPE / KCSE Certificate

How to Apply

Candidates to send their CVs to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke by 15th March 2021

