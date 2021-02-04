JOB TITLE: FARM HAND (4 positions)

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

PACKAGE: Ksh 12,000/- + Free accommodation

Responsibilities

Assist in chicken rearing activities including; hatching, feeding, cleaning e.t.c

Assist in cultivation of horticultural crops

Cultivate soil, sow crops and control weeds by slashing, rotary hoeing or chemical spraying

Plant ground crops between rows of trees and bushes to control weeds and soil temperatures

Take part in harvesting operations which may involve the use of tractors, harvesters, forklifts and hand tools

Maintain and repair farm buildings, bores, fences, machinery, troughs, windmills and other equipment

Perform other duties as instructed by management.

Qualifications

KCPE / KCSE Certificate

How to Apply

Candidates to send their CVs to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke by 15th March 2021