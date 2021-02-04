JOB TITLE: FARM HAND (4 positions)
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI
PACKAGE: Ksh 12,000/- + Free accommodation
Responsibilities
- Assist in chicken rearing activities including; hatching, feeding, cleaning e.t.c
- Assist in cultivation of horticultural crops
- Cultivate soil, sow crops and control weeds by slashing, rotary hoeing or chemical spraying
- Plant ground crops between rows of trees and bushes to control weeds and soil temperatures
- Take part in harvesting operations which may involve the use of tractors, harvesters, forklifts and hand tools
- Maintain and repair farm buildings, bores, fences, machinery, troughs, windmills and other equipment
- Perform other duties as instructed by management.
Qualifications
- KCPE / KCSE Certificate
How to Apply
Candidates to send their CVs to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke by 15th March 2021