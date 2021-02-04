Pursuant to County Government Act section 59 (1) (a) and (b) and the constitution of Kenya 2010, the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the under listed County departments.

CPSBM 23/RTPW/27/01/2021: Senior Clerical Officer (Job Group H) – 4 posts

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Compiling records;

Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

Maintaining an efficient filing system;

Computation of Financial or Statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

Preparing payment vouchers; and

Compiling data and drafting simple letters

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Possess a Certificate/Diploma in any of the following disciplines; Human Resources Records Management, Procurement, Accounts, Finance, Business management from recognized institution in Kenya

have served in the grade of Clerical Officer I for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

be in possession of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) certificate and be proficient in Word Processors, Spread Sheets, Presentation and Database

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing current Curriculum Vitae (CV), Copies of academic and professional certificates/Qualifications, Copy of National ID card and duly filled CPSBM Employment form (Downloadable from Board’s Website) in a sealed envelope and addressed to;

The Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Marsabit

P.O. Box 110 – 60500

MARSABIT

All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:

Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All the applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board, on or before close of business

Wednesday 17th February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.

Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.

‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’