Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Accounts Intern (4 Positions)

Job Location – Kisii Region

 General Description

This is a three months Internship opportunity for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months’ internship experience in accounts and willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.

Responsibilities

  • Posting of daily transactions
  • Assist in the verification of physical accounts documents
  • Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial
  • Assist in the preparation of financial documents
  • Handling of sensitive and confidential accounts information with honesty and integrity
  • Assist in all the accounts
  • Perform any other duty

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Accounting or related
  • Knowledge of basic computer
  • Must possess high integrity
  • Must be detail oriented and ready to learn

How to Apply

 All    qualified    and    interested    candidates   to    send    their    CV’s    and    cover    letters    to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

  • We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing
  • Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted
  • Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”

