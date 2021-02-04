Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Accounts Intern (4 Positions)

Job Location – Kisii Region

General Description

This is a three months Internship opportunity for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months’ internship experience in accounts and willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.

Responsibilities

Posting of daily transactions

Assist in the verification of physical accounts documents

Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial

Assist in the preparation of financial documents

Handling of sensitive and confidential accounts information with honesty and integrity

Assist in all the accounts

Perform any other duty

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Accounting or related

Knowledge of basic computer

Must possess high integrity

Must be detail oriented and ready to learn

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”