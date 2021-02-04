Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Accounts Intern

4 Positions

Job Location: Kisii Region

General Description: This is a three months Internship opportunity for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months’ internship experience in accounts and willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include:

Posting of daily transactions.

Assist in the verification of physical accounts documents.

Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.

Assist in the preparation of financial reports.

Handling of sensitive and confidential accounts information with honesty and integrity.

Assist in all the accounts reconciliations.

Perform any other duty assigned.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Accounting or related field.

Knowledge of basic computer applications.

Must possess high integrity standards.

Must be detail oriented and ready to learn.

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively; Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”.