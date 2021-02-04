Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model.
We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.
We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.
Job Title: Accounts Intern
4 Positions
Job Location: Kisii Region
General Description: This is a three months Internship opportunity for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months’ internship experience in accounts and willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.
Duties and Responsibilities shall include:
- Posting of daily transactions.
- Assist in the verification of physical accounts documents.
- Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
- Assist in the preparation of financial reports.
- Handling of sensitive and confidential accounts information with honesty and integrity.
- Assist in all the accounts reconciliations.
- Perform any other duty assigned.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Accounting or related field.
- Knowledge of basic computer applications.
- Must possess high integrity standards.
- Must be detail oriented and ready to learn.
How to Apply
All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.
Alternatively; Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.
NOTE:
We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021.
“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”.