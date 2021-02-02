(JSG 7),

Job Reference Number : V/No. 7/2021,

Number of Posts : Thirty (30),

Terms of Service : Pensionable Terms,

Gross Salary Scale : Kshs. 83,300 –106,400 p.m.

Job Purpose

Providing a comprehensive, confidential and professional support service to Judicial Officers and Judicial Staff in all aspects concerned with the efficient and successful operation of the Court or Office.

Reporting Responsibilities

The job holder will be responsible to the designated supervisor for day to day performance of Office Administration Duties.

Area of Deployment:

Court Stations, Directorates and Administrative Offices

Responsibilities

Taking dictation, transcribing and typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines ensuring accuracy in the work undertaken;

Facilitating and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;

Establishing and maintaining support services for the Office, including diary management, coordinating and collating all relevant paperwork;

Facilitating appropriate systems and ensuring processes are developed and maintained to support effective and efficient day to day running of the office;

Establishing a confidential and efficient filing system for the office ensuring data protection and compliance with records management policies and procedures;

Ensuring all scheduled meetings, including preparation of meeting papers, obtaining and preparing briefing materials and presentations, and taking minutes are in order;

Establishing and maintaining office diary and travel itineraries;

Facilitating effective Management of office protocol and etiquette, handling telephone calls, appointments, mails and responding to routine emails and correspondences; and

Liaising with internal functional units and external organizations;

Ensuring security and integrity of office data, records, equipment and documents, including classified materials.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the applicant must have: –

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C- (Minus) with a C(plain) in English or its approved equivalent from a recognized institution; and

A Diploma in Secretarial Studies from Kenya National Examination Council or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

OR

The following qualifications from the Kenya National Examination Council

Shorthand III (Minimum 100 w.p.m.)

Typewriting III (50 w.p.m)/Computerized Document Processing III

Business English III/Communications II

Secretarial Duties II

Office Practice II

Commerce II

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

Proficiency in computer application skills; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Experience

Have at least three (3) years’ relevant work experience in Office Administration

Job Core Competencies

Good Interpersonal relations;

Good Communication skills;

Problem-solving skills;

Confidentiality and High Integrity; and

Ability to work under pressure.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by filling an Online Application for Employment Form available at the JSC jobs portal: https://www.jsc.go.ke/index.php/careers/. Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application: –

A letter of application;

A detailed and updated curriculum vitae, to include background information such as past employment record (if any), community service, financial discipline, pro bono activity (if any), past and present and legal/professional engagement;

Names of three (3) professional references and two (2) character references who can verify and comment about the applicant’s past and present employment or engagement;

Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photographs

Certified copies of admission certificate to the roll of advocates, testimonials, professional certificates and academic transcripts

(Applicable only to applicants in the legal field)

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid copies of clearance certificates from the following bodies during the interview: –

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

A recognized Credit Reference Bureau

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Law Society of Kenya (for applicants in the legal field)

Advocates Complaints Commission (for applicants in the legal field)

Applicants are also required to forward one (1) hard copy of the completed Employment Application Form JSC 2 for non –public officers and JSC 2A for Public officers which can be downloaded from www.jsc.go.ke (Downloads) and attach all the documents cited in the item No. (1 a to e) above. Job Reference number and title should be indicated on the envelope and sent to:

TO: THE SECRETARY JUDICIAL SERVICE COMMISSION

P.O. BOX 40048 – 00100 NAIROBI Telephone: +254 20-2739180.

E-mail: jscsecretariat@jsc.go.ke

Commission Secretariat: Podium Floor, Reinsurance Plaza, Taifa Road,Nairobi CBD,

The application must reach the Commission NOT LATER THAN 17 TH FEBRUARY, 2021 AT 5.00PM.

FEBRUARY, 2021 AT 5.00PM. Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates.

