ACCOUNTANT II – TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY (250) POSTS – V/NO. 7/2021

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.31,270 – Ksh.41,260 p.m. (CSG – 11)

House Allowance : Ksh.4,200 – 10,000 p.m (depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000 p.m.

Annual Leave Allowance : As existing in the Civil Service

Leave entitlement : 30 working days per financial year

Terms of Service: Three (3) years Contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

Qualifications

a Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) or relevant and equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

OR

A pass in part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will be responsible for performing a variety of accounting work of limited scope and under the guidance of a senior officer. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

preparation and verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;

capturing data, maintaining primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers and preparing simple management reports such as imprest and expenditure returns,

keeping safe custody of government records and assets;

writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books;

balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis;

ensuring security of cheques and cheque books;

preparing appropriation in Aid (AIA) returns on quarterly basis; and

receipting of all money due and payable to

How to Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during

Applications should reach the Commission on or before 15th March 2021 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)