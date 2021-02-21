The County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill in the following positions;

SUPPORT STAFF I – JOB GROUP ‘C’ (21 POSTS)- VACANCY No: 05/2021/KCPSB

Duties and Responsibilities

Execute day – to – day office operations support duties as per duty roster to ensure smooth service delivery

Maintain general cleanliness of office and its environment

Liaising with the Office administration staff on operational matters

Provide messengerial duties

Ensuring safety, proper care and maintenance of office property

Prepare and serve tea for staff Job Specifications/Requirements

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-

Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind

Holder of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education

Must be a person of High integrity

Functional ability to operate computer applications

Self-driven and ability to work under minimal supervision

Team player with good interpersonal skills

Must comply with Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on Ethics and values by forwarding valid;

Tax Compliance Certificate

Certificate of Good conduct

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Clearance

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) Clearance

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Clearance Certificate

Birth Certificate

How to Apply

Applications for all positions except Senior Support Staff, Support Staff I, Cleaner II and Assistant Instructor Welding should be hand delivered to the Kwale County Public Service Board Offices next to Kwale District Hospital and opposite Baraza Park – Kwale Town or posted to the undersigned address in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the category(position) which they fall and addressed to:-

The Board Secretary

Kwale County Public Service Board

P.O BOX 4 -80403

KWALE

All applications in the position of Senior Support Staff, Support Staff I, Cleaner II and Assistant Instructor Welding should be submitted via our official email address kwalecpsb17@gmail.com.

All applications should reach the Board on or before by Thursday 11th February 2021 4:30Pm.

All applicants submitting their applications directly to our offices should be on face masks and adhere to health protocols like keeping social distance and washing your hands.