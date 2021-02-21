The County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill in the following positions;
SUPPORT STAFF I – JOB GROUP ‘C’ (21 POSTS)- VACANCY No: 05/2021/KCPSB
Duties and Responsibilities
- Execute day – to – day office operations support duties as per duty roster to ensure smooth service delivery
- Maintain general cleanliness of office and its environment
- Liaising with the Office administration staff on operational matters
- Provide messengerial duties
- Ensuring safety, proper care and maintenance of office property
- Prepare and serve tea for staff Job Specifications/Requirements
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-
- Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind
- Holder of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education
- Must be a person of High integrity
- Functional ability to operate computer applications
- Self-driven and ability to work under minimal supervision
- Team player with good interpersonal skills
Must comply with Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on Ethics and values by forwarding valid;
- Tax Compliance Certificate
- Certificate of Good conduct
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Clearance
- Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) Clearance
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Clearance Certificate
- Birth Certificate
How to Apply
Applications for all positions except Senior Support Staff, Support Staff I, Cleaner II and Assistant Instructor Welding should be hand delivered to the Kwale County Public Service Board Offices next to Kwale District Hospital and opposite Baraza Park – Kwale Town or posted to the undersigned address in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the category(position) which they fall and addressed to:-
The Board Secretary
Kwale County Public Service Board
P.O BOX 4 -80403
KWALE
All applications in the position of Senior Support Staff, Support Staff I, Cleaner II and Assistant Instructor Welding should be submitted via our official email address kwalecpsb17@gmail.com.
All applications should reach the Board on or before by Thursday 11th February 2021 4:30Pm.
All applicants submitting their applications directly to our offices should be on face masks and adhere to health protocols like keeping social distance and washing your hands.