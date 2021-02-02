JOB DETAILS:
EasyElimu is looking for 2 data entry clerks to help in the updating of our website content. ( https://www.easyelimu.com ) .
Job Responsibilities:
• Typing notes and past papers for our website.
• Proofreading uploaded content.
• Printing and preparing hard copies on as needed basis.
Job Skills:
• Proficient typing skills
• Computer skills and a knowledge of Microsoft word.
• Basic literacy and numeracy skills
• Organisational abilities
• Good communication skills, both written and verbal
• Self-motivation
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• A conscientious and responsible working attitude
• Accuracy and good attention to detail
• The ability to do the same task for long periods of time
• The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
• Good spelling, punctuation and grammar
• A positive approach in a busy working environment
Job Qualifications:
• Be 18 years of age
• Have a good command of English (at least a C+ in KCSE English)
• Have at least a diploma from a recognized institution.
Job application procedure
CVs and Cover Letters should be sent to info@easyelimu.com on or before 23rd February 2021
Remuneration
Starting gross salary of 20,000/- per month.