JOB DETAILS:

EasyElimu is looking for 2 data entry clerks to help in the updating of our website content. ( https://www.easyelimu.com ) .

Job Responsibilities:

• Typing notes and past papers for our website.

• Proofreading uploaded content.

• Printing and preparing hard copies on as needed basis.

Job Skills:

• Proficient typing skills

• Computer skills and a knowledge of Microsoft word.

• Basic literacy and numeracy skills

• Organisational abilities

• Good communication skills, both written and verbal

• Self-motivation

• The ability to work independently and as part of a team

• A conscientious and responsible working attitude

• Accuracy and good attention to detail

• The ability to do the same task for long periods of time

• The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

• Good spelling, punctuation and grammar

• A positive approach in a busy working environment

Job Qualifications:

• Be 18 years of age

• Have a good command of English (at least a C+ in KCSE English)

• Have at least a diploma from a recognized institution.

Job application procedure

CVs and Cover Letters should be sent to info@easyelimu.com on or before 23rd February 2021

Remuneration

Starting gross salary of 20,000/- per month.