JG ‘M’ 2 Posts (Mosiro and Olkeri Wards),

Responsibilities

Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative function in the ward unit;

Liaising with the National Government staff at the ward level;

Developing policies and plans for the ward level;

Ensuring effective service delivery;

Establishing, implementing and monitoring performance management systems;

Coordinating development activities to empower the community;

Provide and maintain infrastructure and facilities of public service;

Facilitate and coordinate citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of services.

Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board/ County Secretary/Sub-County Administrator;

Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution from a recognized institution with at least 3 years’ experience experience;

Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;

Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;

Ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment and sensitivity and respect for diversity;

Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Applications can ONLY be submitted to the undersigned on or before Thursday 25th February, 2020 5:00 PM by HAND DELIVERY .

NOTE

Applicants should note that soft copy applications directly to the Board’s official email i.e., info@cpsb.kajiado.go.ke will NOT be accepted.,

will be accepted., ONLY Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and they shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, Academic and Professional certificates, Transcripts, Registration certificates to Professional bodies and any other relevant documents during interviews:

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and they shall be required to produce originals of their during interviews: The County Government of Kajiado is an equal opportunity employer;

Youth, Women, Persons living with Disabilities, Marginalised and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply;

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification:

Please be informed that Kajiado County Public Service Board DOES NOT use agents nor does it charge any fees. All queries should be directed to the: –

use agents nor does it charge any fees. All queries should be directed to the: – Email – info@cpsb.kajiado.go.ke

Phone Number; – 0753655394 ONLY.

THE SECRETARY/CEO

KAJIADO COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 664 – 01100

KAJIADO