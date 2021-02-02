Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Administrative Intern

2 Positions

Job Location: Kisii Region

General Description: To provide administrative support to the Hospital Administrators in performing their daily duties.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include:

  • Receiving and reviewing correspondence.
  • Dispatching of correspondence to the relevant offices.
  • Following up on client concerns and feedback; escalating as necessary.
  • Ordering of office supplies & equipment to ensure smooth running of the office.
  • Maintaining the office’s filing and storage systems.
  • Assist the administrator in the execution of hospital programs.

Requirements

  • Degree qualification in Health service/Business management.
  • Computer proficiency.
  • Must be of high integrity.

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively; Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply