Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model.
We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.
We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.
Job Title: Administrative Intern
2 Positions
Job Location: Kisii Region
General Description: To provide administrative support to the Hospital Administrators in performing their daily duties.
Duties and Responsibilities shall include:
- Receiving and reviewing correspondence.
- Dispatching of correspondence to the relevant offices.
- Following up on client concerns and feedback; escalating as necessary.
- Ordering of office supplies & equipment to ensure smooth running of the office.
- Maintaining the office’s filing and storage systems.
- Assist the administrator in the execution of hospital programs.
Requirements
- Degree qualification in Health service/Business management.
- Computer proficiency.
- Must be of high integrity.
How to Apply
All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.
Alternatively; Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.
NOTE:
We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021.
“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”.