Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Administrative Intern

2 Positions

Job Location: Kisii Region

General Description: To provide administrative support to the Hospital Administrators in performing their daily duties.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include:

Receiving and reviewing correspondence.

Dispatching of correspondence to the relevant offices.

Following up on client concerns and feedback; escalating as necessary.

Ordering of office supplies & equipment to ensure smooth running of the office.

Maintaining the office’s filing and storage systems.

Assist the administrator in the execution of hospital programs.

Requirements

Degree qualification in Health service/Business management.

Computer proficiency.

Must be of high integrity.

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively; Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”.