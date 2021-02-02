KEMRI – RCTP

Centre for Microbiology Research

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Study Description

The KEN SHE Study is a prospective, blinded randomized study that will test the efficacy of single-dose bivalent and nonavalent HPV vaccination as a catch-up strategy.

Position: Administrative Intern

(2 Positions)

Vacancy No. FN-01-02-2021

Reports to: Study Administrator

Location: Kisumu

Duration: 8 months

Duties and Responsibilities

This is a training opportunity and the Interns will be trained on the following:

Imprest reconciliation

Management of petty cash

Bank reconciliations

Tracking expenditure

Prepare variance reports

Monitor & ensure payments for vendors are actualized

Management of Asset register

Inventory management

Procurement and tracking of supplies

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor of Commerce Degree, (Finance/Accounting option), Business Administration or equivalent, CPA (II)

Below 30 years of age

How to Apply:

All applications to be done through email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

Applicants should attach the following:

A cover letter stating date available to start the internship

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact information,

Name and phone number for two professional referees,

A copy of National Identity card or passport

Certificate of Good Conduct

Closing Date: 2nd March, 2021

Terms of Engagement

Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of eight (8) months.

The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend of Kes. 25,000.00 without any other additional benefits.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship .

Please write the Vacancy Number and Position applied for in the subject Line of the application.

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Any job applicant who tries to corrupt our employee during any stage of the staff hiring process will be disqualified.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the Youth, people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.