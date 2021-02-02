KEMRI – RCTP
Centre for Microbiology Research
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Study Description
The KEN SHE Study is a prospective, blinded randomized study that will test the efficacy of single-dose bivalent and nonavalent HPV vaccination as a catch-up strategy.
Position: Administrative Intern
(2 Positions)
Vacancy No. FN-01-02-2021
Reports to: Study Administrator
Location: Kisumu
Duration: 8 months
Duties and Responsibilities
This is a training opportunity and the Interns will be trained on the following:
- Imprest reconciliation
- Management of petty cash
- Bank reconciliations
- Tracking expenditure
- Prepare variance reports
- Monitor & ensure payments for vendors are actualized
- Management of Asset register
- Inventory management
- Procurement and tracking of supplies
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor of Commerce Degree, (Finance/Accounting option), Business Administration or equivalent, CPA (II)
- Below 30 years of age
How to Apply:
All applications to be done through email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
Applicants should attach the following:
- A cover letter stating date available to start the internship
- A current CV including email and mobile phone contact information,
- Name and phone number for two professional referees,
- A copy of National Identity card or passport
- Certificate of Good Conduct
Closing Date: 2nd March, 2021
Terms of Engagement
Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of eight (8) months.
The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend of Kes. 25,000.00 without any other additional benefits.
Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship .
Please write the Vacancy Number and Position applied for in the subject Line of the application.
KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Any job applicant who tries to corrupt our employee during any stage of the staff hiring process will be disqualified.
KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the Youth, people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.