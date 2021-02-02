Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.
We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.
Job Title: Administrative Intern (2 Positions)
Job Location – Kisii Region
General Description
To provide administrative support to the Hospital Administrators in performing their daily duties.
Responsibilities
- Receiving and reviewing
- Dispatching of correspondence to the relevant
- Following up on client concerns and feedback; escalating as
- Ordering of office supplies & equipment to ensure smooth running of the
- Maintaining the office’s filing and storage
- Assist the administrator in the execution of hospital
Qualifications
- Degree qualification in Health service/Business management
- Computer proficiency
- Must be of high integrity
How to Apply
All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.
Alternatively
Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.
NOTE
- We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing
- Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted
- Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021. “Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”