Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Administrative Intern (2 Positions)

Job Location – Kisii Region

General Description

To provide administrative support to the Hospital Administrators in performing their daily duties.

Responsibilities

Receiving and reviewing

Dispatching of correspondence to the relevant

Following up on client concerns and feedback; escalating as

Ordering of office supplies & equipment to ensure smooth running of the

Maintaining the office’s filing and storage

Assist the administrator in the execution of hospital

Qualifications

Degree qualification in Health service/Business management

Computer proficiency

Must be of high integrity

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates to send their CV’s and cover letters to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

NOTE

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021. “Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”