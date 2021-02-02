Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Administrative Intern (2 Positions)

Job Location – Kisii Region

General Description

 To provide administrative support to the Hospital Administrators in performing their daily duties.

Responsibilities

  • Receiving and reviewing
  • Dispatching of correspondence to the relevant
  • Following up on client concerns and feedback; escalating as
  • Ordering of office supplies & equipment to ensure smooth running of the
  • Maintaining the office’s filing and storage
  • Assist the administrator in the execution of hospital

Qualifications

  • Degree qualification in Health service/Business management
  • Computer proficiency
  • Must be of high integrity

How to Apply

 All    qualified    and    interested    candidates   to    send    their    CV’s    and    cover    letters    to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the position being applied for on the email Subject.

Alternatively

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Specialist Hospital Kisii.

NOTE

  • We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing
  • Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted
  • Applications to reach us before close of business 19th February 2021. “Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”

