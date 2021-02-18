Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – A beautiful Luo lady has taken to social media and proudly flaunted her aging mzungu husband.

The lady, identified as Rael Okoth Eckenroed, revealed that she has been married to the aging man for 18 years.

They are blessed with 8 children – of which 5 are his while the other three belongs to her.

They are also blessed with grandchildren.

The grey-haired man is old enough to be her grandfather but as they say, love knows no age difference.

Here are the photos she shared online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST