National Bank – A Subsidiary of KCB Group Plc.

Position Title: Bancassurance Sales Representative

Job Ref No. HR/003/2021

18 Available Positions

Division: Bancassurance Agency

Location: Across the Regions

Reporting to: Bancassurance Regional Sales Manager

Job Level: Contract

Position Scope: To sell insurance products and any other products allocated from the retail business from time to time by providing quick, seamless, timely, quality, efficient and responsive service to customers at the branch level.

Key Responsibilities:

Sales of insurance products to meet set targets from time to time in the branches allocated

Work closely with the branch colleagues and regional management team in driving retail products as set out from time to time

Work closely with regional sales management and Bancassurance Sales team in the branches to provide market intelligence, strategies to deepening relationships and driving revenue growth in their area of operation.

Support the marketing activities and campaigns set out in the business in driving potential business opportunities and marketing initiatives to actualize these into revenues.

Provide basic technical guidance to the branch staff and sales team through branch trainings on product knowledge during branch hurdles and as an insurance consultant at the branch

Participate in sales meetings and offer valuable ideas contributing towards the growth of business.

Support in the initial claims documentation and as a point of contact for claims arising from the branch

Submission, processing and follow up to conclusion on business from the branch

Provision of all document necessary for placement of business in line with the processes in place.

Skills & Experience:

A University degree.

Certificate in Insurance e.g. COP, ACII, IIK is an added advantage

1-2 years’ experience in Insurance Sales/Marketing environment

Entrepreneurial and Commercial thinking

Excellent research, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Integrity and courage to challenge actions within various business units and the status quo.

Strong persuasion, management and communication skills

Creative approach, with the ability to anticipate challenges and develop innovative solutions;

Knowledge of financial management.

Passionate drive for results.

Self-driven and motivated,

Service Excellence.

How to Apply:

Send your CV and application letter showing how you meet the role requirement stated above to: Recruitment@nationalbank.co.ke by Saturday, 27th February 2021.

Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage/s of the process.