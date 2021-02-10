Saturday, 06 February 2021 – Famous child comedian and YouTube sensation, Emanuella Samuel, commonly known as Emanuella, is a proud owner of an expensive SUV that only wealthy politicians and businessmen can afford.

At 10 years of age, the talented comedian is cruising in a Lexus LX 570 SUV which costs not less than Ksh 10 million depending on the year of manufacture and mileage.

This is the same car that Deputy President William Ruto and other powerful leaders prefer to use because of its safety and prestige.

Emanuella flaunted the posh ride on her Instagram page while wishing her fans a happy new month.

Last year, the celebrated child comedian wowed fans after she built her mother a multi-million home to thank her for struggling to raise her amid poverty.

She is said to be among the richest comedians in Nigeria.

