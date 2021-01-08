Friday, 08 January 2021 – Zari Hassan’s second-born son, Raphael, left Netizens talking after he went live on his Instagram page and confessed that he is gay.

Raphael came out of the closet and urged his fans not to judge him, something that his celebrity mother has come out to address.

According to Zari, her son was forced to lie that he is gay to discourage older women who have been sending him nudes hoping to get his attention.

She went ahead to reveal that Raphael even has a girlfriend.

The mother of five responded after a fan confronted her on Instagram, wanting to know whether what her son confessed on live camera is true.

“@Zarithebosslady Mwano kaniumna kujitangaza ni shoga, mtihani sana” posed a fan on Instagram.

Zari replied saying “…He actually has a girlfriend amechoka na takataka kumtongoza Dm. Wanawake wakubwa kumtumia uchi wao. Wengine kuomba omba Dollar. Maybe it was a good thing to say he is Gay. Now you all will chill and leave him alone”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST