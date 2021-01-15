Friday, January 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto on Friday took his ‘hustler gospel’ to Bomet County where he urged Kenyans not to be divided by politicians who preach politics of tribes.

While addressing a mammoth crowd in Ndai, Sotik Constituency, the second in command said it is unfortunate that the politicians who are peddling tribal politics are national leaders.

He castigated politicians keen to divide Kenyans along tribal lines so that they can continue oppressing them and looking for seats for their families.

Ruto also admitted that the Jubilee Party is divided but revealed that he and his lieutenants have plan B in case the ruling party is hijacked by conmen and fraudsters.

“There are people who were not happy Jubilee was uniting people and they hatched a plan to split the party so that Kenya is split. Even if they split the party, Kenya’s unity will not be divided,” he said.

During the Bomet visit, Ruto welcomed former Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto to the ‘hustler’ movement.

Rutto, while acknowledging his move, said he has realised that ‘Hustler wave’ is unstoppable and decided to join the winning team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST