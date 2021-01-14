Thursday, 14 January 2021 – Some young men stormed offices of the newly formed UDA party that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto and caused chaos while demanding to be paid their dues.

The rowdy youths alleged that they were not paid after heckling former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Maina Kamanda at Burma Market yesterday.

But in an interesting twist of events, some of the youths who were nabbed by security personnel manning UDA headquarters revealed that they were sent by Babu Owino to cause chaos.

The controversial MP reportedly met them at Uhuru Park and instructed them to go and cause chaos at UDA headquarters as a revenge tactic after Raila was heckled in Burma by Ruto’s supporters.

Itumbi shared a video of two young men confessing that they were hired by Babu Owino.

“Maina Kamanda, Babu Owino and Junet Mohammed.Learn to EMPOWER hustlers. Do not use them for your Political Ends. Hio time imekwisha. The Journey to Equity is unstoppable! #HustlerNation will be on the table…Hii safari will be too diffucult for you with these kind of tactics from your team.Think beyond hizi style za yester-years….,” Itumbi posted.

