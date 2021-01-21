Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has poured cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it is likely to fail.

This is after she was left out of the team to market BBI in Mt. Kenya despite being a noticeable figure in the BBI rallies held at the beginning of 2020 before they were called off after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Waiguru was a member of Team Embrace which comprised women leaders in both Jubilee and ODM and traversed the country to popularise the BBI.

In a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday, Waiguru expressed reservations about the team picked to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative in Mt. Kenya region.

She said that it was important to choose influential leaders to drive the process.

The Mt. Kenya BBI Secretariat comprises Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru, MPs Maoka Maore (Ntonyiri), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo), Peter Mwathi (Limuru) and Jane Njiru (Embu).

Speaking on being left out of the Mt. Kenya BBI Secretariat meeting at Thika Greens Resort, the governor stated that her focus was executing her mandate for the Kirinyaga people.

“I was not invited to Thika Greens in the meeting that selected the BBI popularisation team.”

“However, I’m too busy to worry about being excluded.”

“I wish the team all the best,” she said.

Also conspicuously left out of the Mt Kenya BBI Secretariat is Nyeri Town MP Ngunjuri Wambugu who said he would continue popularising the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST