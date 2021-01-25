Monday, January 25, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, on Sunday, made sensational claims that he and Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, planned the 2017 post-election violence.

Sonko, who had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Dagoretti, Nairobi, disclosed that in 2017, he together with the ‘deep state’ printed ODM t-shirts and burnt second-hand vehicles along Ngong road so that it could be seen it was the ODM supporters who were destroying property.

“We are now seeing the Deep State burning vehicles claiming it is the hustlers. I want to reveal here that in 2017, I and Kibicho together with the System printed ODM t-shirts, bought second-hand cars then burnt them in Ngong road so as to be seen it was the ODM supporters that had burned them,” Sonko said.

Sonko’s outbursts have landed him in trouble since Kibicho has gone to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for linking him to criminal activities.

“I want Sonko to be probed for linking me to criminal activities,” Kibicho told journalists outside his Harambee House office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST