Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has dismissed claims by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) that his law firm was paid millions irregularly by Nairobi County Government.

Last week, EACC launched a probe into Kang’ata’s law firm, saying it was among 26 law firms that were irregularly paid by the Nairobi government.

But Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, said he is being harassed for telling President Uhuru Kenyatta the truth about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Last month, Kang’ata wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him that BBI is very unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

Now, Kang’ata says he is being harassed for telling the President the truth about BBI.

He maintains that it is wrong for state organs like EACC to be used by the Executive to settle political scores.

“Criminal justice systems, including EACC, should not be used to manage politics. Persuasion and free expression of thoughts should reign supreme. A messenger, however, erroneous information he brings, should never be harassed,” Kang’ata said on his Twitter page on Saturday.

