Monday January 18, 2021 – Former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has responded to Billionaire Zedekiah Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki, after he resigned as the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) Secretary General.

Buzeki ditched CCM Party after Isaac Ruto joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Nation.

In his response, Isaac told Buzeki that leaders should be willing to make compromises to boost unity and cohesion.

“A true leader makes compromises that unite people.”

“We must love cohesion more than partisan party interests.”

“I know what CCM stands for and if you believed in the core pillars of CCM, you would be supporting the Hustler Nation,” he stated.

Buzeki had earlier threatened to quit the party after rumours emerged in December that Isaac Ruto was ready to throw his weight behind Gideon Moi in his quest for presidency.

