Friday, January 22, 2021 – Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has once again castigated Deputy President William Ruto and disclosed that a plan had been set in motion to kick the DP out of Jubilee and punish him for indiscipline too.

This comes as Ruto was summoned yesterday at Jubilee Headquarters to face disciplinary action for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and forming another party which is against the political parties Act.

DP Ruto was faulted for supporting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in ward elections in Nakuru County.

According to Murathe, Ruto’s allies will also face Jubilee Party’s wrath as Uhuru is not joking anymore with rebels.

“Those leaders pushing for the UDA agenda including the DP will soon lose their seats.”

“Things are cooking, just wait and see.”

“They cannot claim to be our party members yet they field candidates against ours.”

“Maybe it’s time to review the coalition agreement,” Murathe revealed.

He claimed that UDA proponents were disobeying the law despite Ruto and his allies claiming that the wheelbarrow party was aligned with Jubilee.

The Constitution stipulates that one cannot be a member of two parties at the same time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST