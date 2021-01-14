Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has opened political fire against Deputy President William Ruto, warning him to stop lecturing Kenyans about tribalism because he does not qualify to talk about ethnicity.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo went berserk on the DP, accusing him of dishing his entire 2013 Cabinet share to his Kalenjin community.

He told Ruto to stop portraying himself as a nationalist when in the real sense he is a tribal bigot.

The Wiper Party boss noted Ruto’s true colours were laid bare on how he distributed his 50 percent share of government.

The visibly agitated Kalonzo went further, accusing Ruto of pushing out some Cabinet Secretaries from other communities to pave the way for politically correct individuals.

He cited former Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, who was bundled out of the Cabinet after Jubilee’s reelection in 2017.

“Even Ambassador Mailu would be a minister today.”

“I followed that story very closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta and I was told he [Uhuru] had no problem with Mailu but Ruto.”

“He would have continued as a minister,” Kalonzo stated.

He said the unceremonious exit of Mailu has left the whole Kamba land without a single Cabinet slot and is all thanks to Ruto.

“You have a community with not a single minister and you really think you can come and confuse Wakamba with those monies of wheelbarrow economics?” asked Kalonzo.

“Since 1963 when this country had Independence, we used to have at least two Cabinet ministers from that community.”

“This is not tribalism; it is the reality of the situation,” he added.

Kalonzo was reacting to DP’s recent attacks on President Kenyatta’s suggestion to have another community produce the country’s next head of state.

Ruto had demanded that Kenyans be allowed to elect their President on merit and not ethnic considerations.

