Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – As Kenyans mourn deceased Mugithi singer Mighty Salim, his sister Sarafina Salim, who is also a singer, has revealed the last moments that they had together before he died.

A day before Mighty Salim died, he shared a stage with his sister during a memorial concert for their late brother, Salim Junior, who died in 2016.

After the concert, Salim called his sister and told her in Kikuyu, “sleep well we will talk tomorrow,”.

Sadly, those were the last words the legendary Mugithi singer told her before he died the next day.

This is what she posted on her Facebook page.

Here are photos of the last performance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST