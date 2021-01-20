Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Former Prime Minister and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has taken campaigns for the proposed constitutional changes to counties.

In a new strategy to ensure the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) gets the backing of a majority of counties, Raila tasked ODM county chairs to promote the document and fight off Deputy President William Ruto’s propaganda against it.

He told his lieutenants in counties to engage MCAs before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) submits the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

During a meeting with the officials in Nairobi, Raila appealed to them to popularise the initiative at the grassroots and fight propaganda against the proposed changes.

“It is therefore upon you as leaders in this movement to debunk the propaganda being peddled by persons who have no record and no ideologies other than plunder of public resources.”

“You have to stand up and stop them from undermining the struggle for good governance and ending corruption which is what BBI is about,” stated Raila.

Raila said the BBI was critical for ODM as part of its consistent fight for social justice and equitable sharing of national resources.

“It is part and parcel of our long journey to creating a united country founded on the principle of shared prosperity,” he told the officials.

Raila described the counties as the last line of defense in pushing for the passage of the document.

“Our strength and our connection with the desires of our people and our ability to grow and win more converts, depend on your active involvement with the people at the grassroots,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST