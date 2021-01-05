Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – A Class 6 student has expressed her regrets and disappointment with Education CS George Magoha after schools fully reopened on Monday, January 4.

Stella Maris, from Bungoma DEB in Bungoma County, said that she expected more desks and upgraded facilities as the government had made countless promises during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I expected more desks and knew that we would sit one student per desk.”

“I was of the hope that we would also maintain social distance.”

“When the government asked us to go back to school, I was shocked and excited at the same time.”

“I am comfortable wearing a mask but the classes are congested and they are too hot inside.”

“Teachers instruct us not to remove our masks and we only take them off to breathe a little,” she stated.

Maris sent a message to Magoha, saying that if she met him, she would urge the CS to construct more classes for students.

Magoha has instructed teachers to teach students under trees and maximize every open space, from dining halls to school auditoriums to enforce social distance.

He, nonetheless, acknowledged that it would be hard to achieve social distance in schools.

