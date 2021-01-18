Monday, 18 January 2021 – Citizen TV host and reporter, Willis Raburu, left his fans confused after he left a live show that he was hosting in a huff.

As soon as the energetic host left the Daybreak show which was being aired live, his co-presenters stepped in and continued with the show.

A few minutes after the dramatic incident that left viewers with endless questions, Raburu apologized to his fans for the mishap and revealed that he was forced to leave the show after falling ill.

In a Twitter post, Raburu thanked his co-presenters for holding it down for him.

This is what he tweeted.

