Home Forum When you completely own her after paying dowry! Eh! Eh! (PHOTO) When you completely own her after paying dowry! Eh! Eh! (PHOTO) January 26, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR This is what FRANKIE is ‘eating’ at the Coast as he celebrates his 31st birthday – Some men are lucky (PHOTOs) Everyone wants to ‘taste’ RUTO’s looted billions – See these aging women calling themselves ‘Wasupa Na Ruto’ (PHOTO) MURKOMEN takes a break from insulting RAILA and shares photos bonding with his kids over a game of football. Another Jowie-Maribe story? Hottest Kikuyu TV anchor treated to a lavish birthday party by the playboy she is dating (PHOTOs) Who is doing this to WILLIAM RUTO? Give the man from Sugoi a break, please! (PHOTO) Are these part of the cars that SONKO & KIBICHO bought and destroyed to blame ODM? See what social media FBI’s have unearthed Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow