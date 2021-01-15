Friday, 15 January 2021 – Alvin Kabogo, the son of former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, is famous for displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media.

Alvin or Kabogo Jr., as he is commonly known, splashes photos on his Instagram page that has over 20,000 followers living a high-end life that most people dream of.

In his latest post on Instagram stories, the flashy rich-kid posted a photo of his father’s chopper coming to pick him from their lavish residence in Windsor along Kiambu road.

“When traffic ain’t your thing” he captioned the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST