Sunday, 17 January 2021 – Mourners congregated in Kiambaa, Kiambu County on Saturday to bid farewell to the family of Nicholas Waruinge, who was brutally murdered by his eldest son Lawrence alongside his wife, son, and nephew.

During the emotional burial service, Lawrence’s eldest sister moved mourners to tears while she was reading the tribute.

While reading the emotional tribute, she wondered what led her brother to commit the heinous murder that shocked the country and took away their breadwinners.

She reminisced how their deceased father, who worked in America as a nurse, would bring them gifts when he came back to the country for holiday.

With tears running down her cheeks, the middle-aged lady concluded her emotional tribute by making a wish that she may find peace in her heart to forgive her brother after he confessed that he was behind the heinous murder.

Lawrence’s two sisters escaped the brutal murder by a whisker since they had already returned to school.

The 22-year-old University student was planning to kill all his family members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST