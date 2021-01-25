Monday, 25 January 2021 – Former Third Away Alliance party leader, Ekuru Aukot, was arrested over the weekend after he caused chaos at one of the high-end entertainment joints in Nairobi.

According to well-placed sources, Ekuru started banging doors at Cedars, a popular joint in Kilimani, demanding to get in.

However, the manager refused to let him in since it was past curfew hours.

When the former presidential candidate was denied access, he started insulting the manager claiming that he is untouchable and attempted to throw punches.

The manager alerted cops from Kilimani Police Station who swung into action and arrested the renowned lawyer and politician.

He was later released.

Ekuru likes yelling at guards and being disorderly when drunk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST