Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has warned Deputy President William Ruto to prepare for a bruising battle in Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections, saying the two constituencies are not like Msambweni where he beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta combined.

Mudavadi was speaking after reaching an agreement with the Ford-Kenya boss Moses Wetang’ula not to field candidates against each other in two by-elections in the region.

They reached a pact in order to win back seats that fell vacant after the deaths of Justus Murunga (ANC, Matungu) and John Lusweti (Ford-Kenya, Kabuchai).

The parties will be supporting ANC’s Peter Oscar Nabulindo for the Matungu seat while Majimbo Kalasinga will vie on a Ford-Kenya ticket for the Kabuchai seat.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula said the by-elections will be a “litmus test for the much-elusive Luhya unity”.

“These by-elections will be won by the unity team and anyone outside ANC and Ford-Kenya is an enemy and project against the Mulembe Nation,” Mudavadi said.

He continued: “We won’t allow other people to come here and dismantle our resolve and unity.”

The two vowed to consolidate Western Kenya into a single voting bloc that will produce one presidential candidate in 2022.

ANC and Ford-Kenya are wary of the threat posed by Ruto’s newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is causing ripples across the country.

The UDA party will be fielding two candidates in the by-elections: Alex Lanya (Matungu) and Evans Kakai in Kabuchai.

“Matungu and Kabuchai are not Msambweni.”

“Kenyans will know the truth that this region has its unique needs and our people are not the kind of people who follow propaganda and tokenism,” Mudavadi said.

