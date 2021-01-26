Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders have strongly dismissed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s claims that the region owes him a political debt ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Led by Nyeri Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, and the embattled Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, the leaders said Kikuyus will vote for leaders based on their ideologies and visions and not because they owe someone a political debt.

According to Kang’ata, GEMA will not rally behind Raila just because he may have been endorsed by some people in a boardroom.

He asked the Opposition supremo to engage with voters directly and sell his agenda publicly.

“He (Raila) needs to examine if indeed those instances fit criteria for binding political agreements… For a political agreement to hold, political offer and acceptance need to be politicised by way of public disclosure and endorsement of its terms,” Kang’ata said.

On his part, Wambugu said he does not subscribe to the politics of debt and the region would only vote for someone who would convince them through his or her manifesto.

“I don’t subscribe to debt politics.”

“We cannot have debt politics about Deputy President William Ruto or Raila.”

“We are not going to vote for anybody based on debt, but what deal they seek to offer us for future engagement,” he maintained.

Raila had earlier while speaking to Kameme TV, insisted the Mount Kenya region owed him a political debt after he endorsed former President Mwai Kibaki, and that it was time for it to be paid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST