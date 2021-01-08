Friday, January 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has challenged the NASA coalition partners, among them Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, to join hands with the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta for the unity of purpose.

Speaking during the funeral service of Hannah Mudavadi, the mother of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ruto said the most imperative unity is that of the nation because the current challenges the country is facing do not wear ethnic regalia.

He noted that Kenya is currently facing a hard time and it is only wise that those who were on ‘the other side’ come on board.

“We are in a difficult position as a country and it is evident that Covid-19 has come with a very serious economic meltdown and health challenges that have put pressure on health systems.”

“I want to ask us that this is not time to point fingers but stand together to confront the situation together,” he said.

Ruto said currently the country is operating under the handshake space where all political leaders are working together.

“It is therefore correct to say let us be friends and partners when times are good and when not so good,” he said.

He noted since former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his NASA coalition partners are communicating with President Uhuru Kenyatta directly, it is only fair that they come on board and help manage the situation together without saying ‘it is you guys’.

“Do not run away from us and point fingers, we must stay put because it is no longer us vs them, we must pull together and confront the situation,” he said.

