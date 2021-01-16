Home Editorial WARUNGE family finally laid to rest after being butchered by eldest son... WARUNGE family finally laid to rest after being butchered by eldest son (Emotional Photos) January 16, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Travellers en route to Nanyuki stranded for hours in the middle of nowhere after the train engine failed (PHOTOs) The year has just started and SONKO’s youngest daughter is not giving men space to breathe (PHOTOs) Mum-daughter goals: SONKO’s wife and youngest daughter light up the internet as they display opulence (PHOTOs) LANES: A wealthy Kenyan disturbs the streets with his flashy Ford Mustang (VIDEO) Such women don’t just squander your money, they make sure you have gone back to the village (PHOTO) Which mall is this? Eh! Eh! (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow