Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to shelve the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) idea and first deal with Covid-19 and unemployment.

In an interview with one of the FM stations on Thursday, Waruguru, who is a Kieleweke MP, said it is now clear that BBI was unpopular and Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga should stop forcing Kenyans on the document.

“We know this document is unpopular not only in Mt Kenya but the whole country. I beg Uhuru and his newfound political foe, Raila Odinga to shelve the BBI document since it is not a priority to Kenyans,” Waruguru said.

Waruguru spoke barely a week after Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, urged Uhuru that BBI is not sellable in the Mt Kenya region.

Kang’ata, in a letter dated December 30, 2020, told Uhuru that based on his opinion poll, only 2 out of 10 people in Mt Kenya support BBI.

