Role: Branch Warehouse Assistant

reporting to the Branch Warehouse Manager

Location: Embakasi & Embul bul Ngong

Job description

Sokowatch is searching for warehouse assistants to be based in Embakasi & Ngong branches . Your role is to help in daily warehousing activities as allocated by the Branch Warehouse Manager. These roles range from, stock issuance, transfers, offloading and reconciliation.

Responsibilities

Stock Loading-Allocate tuk-tuks in loading zones in a manner that eases issuance and ensures transparency.

Ensure stock issuance is done against Delivery notebook and no excess or less stock issued, guide agents on best practices for stock arrangement in their tuk-tuk

Stock Transfers-Present all Delivery Notes for system transfer, do system stock transfer against Delivery note, verify transfers against variance page.

Ensure all replenishment done after morning loading is reflected in the system transfer.

Stock Cash Reconciliation-Assist agent to well understands requirements for a successful reconciliation.

Confirm on agents reported counts, carryout daily Agent stock reconciliation, Carryout daily agent cash reconciliation, Follow up with agent to know the cause of excess or short.

Supplier deliveries-Receive delivery notes and invoices and present to the Warehouse managers

Take part in offloading whenever required, receive products against delivery note, report any excess, less or damaged delivered stock to warehouse manager.

Ensure all deliveries are stored in respective warehouses in an organised manner

Stock Taking-Carryout weekly physical stock take as required by the warehouse manager.

Ensure counts are accurate and in selling units, file the reported counts for reference.

Assist in tuk-tuk stock take whenever required.

Help in data entry, attention to detail, integrity, work ethic, willingness to learn, capacity to thrive in a high-pressure environment, time-keeping.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will possess:

1 year of experience in warehouse

Highly organized and able to store items efficiently

Pays attention to details and monitors the quality of inventory

Able to work independently

Able to multitask

How to Apply

Click here to apply