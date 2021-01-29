Role: Branch Warehouse Assistant
reporting to the Branch Warehouse Manager
Location: Embakasi & Embul bul Ngong
Job description
Sokowatch is searching for warehouse assistants to be based in Embakasi & Ngong branches . Your role is to help in daily warehousing activities as allocated by the Branch Warehouse Manager. These roles range from, stock issuance, transfers, offloading and reconciliation.
Responsibilities
- Stock Loading-Allocate tuk-tuks in loading zones in a manner that eases issuance and ensures transparency.
- Ensure stock issuance is done against Delivery notebook and no excess or less stock issued, guide agents on best practices for stock arrangement in their tuk-tuk
- Stock Transfers-Present all Delivery Notes for system transfer, do system stock transfer against Delivery note, verify transfers against variance page.
- Ensure all replenishment done after morning loading is reflected in the system transfer.
- Stock Cash Reconciliation-Assist agent to well understands requirements for a successful reconciliation.
- Confirm on agents reported counts, carryout daily Agent stock reconciliation, Carryout daily agent cash reconciliation, Follow up with agent to know the cause of excess or short.
- Supplier deliveries-Receive delivery notes and invoices and present to the Warehouse managers
- Take part in offloading whenever required, receive products against delivery note, report any excess, less or damaged delivered stock to warehouse manager.
- Ensure all deliveries are stored in respective warehouses in an organised manner
- Stock Taking-Carryout weekly physical stock take as required by the warehouse manager.
- Ensure counts are accurate and in selling units, file the reported counts for reference.
- Assist in tuk-tuk stock take whenever required.
- Help in data entry, attention to detail, integrity, work ethic, willingness to learn, capacity to thrive in a high-pressure environment, time-keeping.
Qualifications
The successful candidate will possess:
- 1 year of experience in warehouse
- Highly organized and able to store items efficiently
- Pays attention to details and monitors the quality of inventory
- Able to work independently
- Able to multitask
