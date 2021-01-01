Friday, January 1, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has for the first time spoken out about an incident where she was caught on camera playing a game of solitaire on her phone during her impeachment hearing.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Waiguru explained that she had nothing else to do during the hearing and opted to drift her mind with the game.

Waiguru was pictured, during the June 2020 hearing, playing the popular mobile phone game even as the future of her gubernatorial seat hang in the balance.

“I think it was obvious, you do your part and there was nothing for me to do at that time.”

“You can imagine, I think it was at the time that that other lawyer was speaking.”

“Surely you did not expect me to just be sitting there listening to all manner of accusations.”

“Sometimes it is good to distract even your mind from hearing some of those things,” explained Waiguru.

She further hinted that she was somewhat assured the outcome would have been positive thanks to her lawyer husband Kamotho Waiganjo’s technical know-how in constituting her defense team.

“I had a good team put together by Kamotho and it was great.”

“There were also political issues.”

“You had to lobby.”

“You do your work at very different levels and you learn that at this point there is nothing for me to do.”

“For now, I can only sit,” she added.

Her sentiments were echoed by her husband who explained that in some instances, Waiguru needed to distract herself due to the annoying things that were being presented before the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST