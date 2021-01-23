Saturday, January 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s allies have attacked Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and party vice-chairman, David Murathe, for threatening to punish the second in command for supporting United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Nakuru County.

On Thursday, Tuju and Murathe wrote a letter to DP Ruto asking him to explain why he should not be punished for contravening party policies by supporting UDA candidates instead of Jubilee candidates.

But in a fast rejoinder, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, an ally of Ruto, said Tuju should first summon President Uhuru Kenyatta since during the Kibra by-election he was supporting the ODM candidate instead of Jubilee candidate Macnold Mariga.

“I dare Tuju and Murathe to jointly summon Jubilee Party Leader for supporting ODM and Kipchumba Murkomen for supporting UDA to the Party Headquarters to answer charges of disloyalty. Wacheni vitisho baridi,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST