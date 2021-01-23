Saturday, 23 January 2021 – Evans Ouya, the chief of Ebulonga location in Vihiga County, has warned men who are above 25 years and above to marry or face disciplinary action.

Speaking during a recent burial, the chief noted that most of the young men in his location don’t want to marry despite attaining the right age for marriage.

Ouya threatened that he will comb his area to ensure that all the bachelors who have attained the right age get wives for the progress of society.

According to the chief, who is feared by the residents because of his no-nonsense character, young men in his location fear responsibilities and that’s why they don’t want to marry.

They have gone ahead and formed a bachelors association.

Vihiga women representative Beatrice Adagala echoed the chief’s sentiments and castigated the newly formed bachelors association, urging young men to look for wives.

