Saturday, 02 January 2021 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, was humiliated badly after angry youths chased him away on his way to Nandi to meet Talai elders.

According to reports, a section of the elders had invited Gideon Moi for blessings, days after they blessed DP RUTO as the Kalenjin spokesman and elder.

Rowdy youths who are alleged to be supporters of Deputy President William Ruto blocked the road and chased Gideon Moi and his entourage away.

Here’s the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST