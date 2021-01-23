Saturday, January 23, 2021 – Tanasha Donna’s son Naseeb Jr. is out of the country to bond with his celebrity dad.

Speaking during a phone interview with Billy and Mbaruk on Radio Maisha’s Celebrity Hot Seat segment, Tanasha revealed that she ironed out her differences with Diamond although she was not in a position to travel with her son.

Her son flew to Tanzania in the company of their nanny.

“Couples break up…. I’m definitely not the first to break up but together we are raising our son and we are on good terms. As for taking our son to see him in Tanzania, the baby can go with his nanny but as for me I will remain here in Kenya because I still have so much work to do,” she said.

A video of Naseeb Jr. watching cartoon with Diamond in his bedroom was shared by his mother, Bi Sandra, through her Instagram page and Netizens can’t keep calm.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST